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FOOTBALL: Fourth quarter rally snaps Crimson Hawks' three-game losing streak
By TYSON HARRINGTON Sports Editor teh001@iup.edu,6 days ago
How they got it done is irrelevant. The important thing is they won. And that’s all that matters to the IUP football team. The Crimson Hawks (6-3) weren’t perfect, needing a fourth-quarter rally to sneak past Gannon (1-8) for a 17-14 win on Saturday, but it was good enough to snap their three-game losing streak and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.