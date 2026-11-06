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Jake Haener: Let go by New York
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Haener was waived by the Giants on Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Haener has served as the Giants' No. 3 quarterback behind Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy since he was signed to the active roster in early October, but he will now be placed on waivers. If Haener goes unclaimed, there's a good chance he will remain with New York as a member of the team's practice squad.