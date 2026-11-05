undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Post Election Pennsylvania Check-In; Margins and Undecided Winners
By Kara Jeffers,8 days ago
Two days post-election, the picture is growing clearer not just of which Pennsylvania candidates won or lost, but the margins within those victories or defeats. As of Thursday night, around 4.9 million of Pennsylvania’s roughly 9 million registered voters cast a vote in the gubernatorial race– the only statewide election on the ballot this year.