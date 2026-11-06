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Julian Sayin Injury Update: Ohio State Insider Details Surgery News
By Danny Fisher,7 days ago
Ohio State is looking to bounce back after losing to USC on Halloween. As the Buckeyes prepare to face Oregon on Saturday, they still won’t have starting quarterback Julian Sayin, who suffered an elbow injury against Indiana in Week 7. Ohio State hasn’t provided much of an update on Sayin’s injury, as it isn’t required to share specific details. However, Buckeyes insider Bill Rabinowitz has added some insight.