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Pa. residents can get up to $1,000 toward heating bills this winter
By Jack Tomczuk,7 days ago
Not everyone has switched on their heat yet, but it’s not too early to think about ways to afford those high utility bills that arrive in the colder months. Applications are now being accepted for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP. Qualifying homeowners and renters can receive grants of between $200 and $1,000 to cover heating costs. The money is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and does not need to be repaid.
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