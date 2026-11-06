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Rams' Colby Parkinson: Still DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Parkinson (ribs) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports. Parkinson hasn't practiced since being injured in Week 7, and he looks headed for a possible second straight absence. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) looking like he has a chance to return from injured reserve Sunday against the Commanders, it could be Ferguson, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen handling tight-end duties.