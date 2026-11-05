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MUNA announce ‘Dancing On The Wall’ (Deluxe Edition) with remixes from Avalon Emerson, Romy, Arlo Parks and Porches
By Joseph Ine,6 days ago
MUNA are giving their latest album a new life with the announcement of Dancing On The Wall (Deluxe Edition), arriving November 13 via Dead Oceans. The expanded release adds four remixes from Avalon Emerson, Romy, Arlo Parks and Porches, bringing some fresh perspectives to the album’s original 13 tracks.