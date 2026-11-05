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How Specialization and In-Depth Analysis Reverse Google Traffic Decline
7 days ago
Last month, I explained why only your organic Google Search traffic is declining, breaking down how Google filters clicks. I also stated that a decrease in Google referral traffic while experiencing overall rising traffic via other search engines is proof that the search engine landscape has changed, and that by specializing your content, you can adapt to these changes and keep your website relevant in the website traffic ecosystem.