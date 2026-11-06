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Colton Detectives Apprehend Two Suspects and Recover Weapons Connected to October Shooting Incident
8 days ago
COLTON, CA — Two suspects have been arrested and formally charged with attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with an October shooting, the Colton Police Department announced. The incident occurred on Oct. 14, 2026. Following the shooting, Colton Police detectives launched an investigation, utilizing surveillance camera footage, physical evidence,...