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Loulu (Pritchardia maideniana)
2 days ago
Back to the plant listNative Plant List for Hawaii. Pritchardia maideniana is a large Hawaiian fan palm known simply as Loulu, or sometimes hawane, historically found along the coasts and mountains of Hawaiʻi Island. For many years it was treated as a variety of the closely related Pritchardia affinis, but current taxonomic authorities — including USDA PLANTS and Plants of the World Online — now recognize P. maideniana as the accepted name, with P. affinis itself placed in synonymy under it.