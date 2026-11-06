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Jelani Day Foundation’s Fourth Year of HBCU College Fair at Danville High School Brings in Additional Schools, Loads of Students
By Steve Brandy,8 days ago
Thursday (Nov 5) afternoon in the Danville High School Fieldhouse, for the fourth year and once again on the first Thursday in November, the Jelani Day Foundation hosted the Central Illinois HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Fair. And once again leading the Foundation’s mission: Jelani Day’s mom Carmen Bolden Day, and his brother Deandre Day.
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