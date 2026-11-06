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The National Exchange Club recognizes November as One Nation Under God month
By Eric Lampkin,7 days ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Each November the National Exchange Club recognizes November as One Nation Under God Month. The month serves as a reminder to strengthen indivdual andmoral responsibility, heighten awareness of America’s religious heritage, and encourage thanks for the blessings of liberty. Local clubs also hold patriotic programs during...
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