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Men's Basketball Welcomes Robert Morris Friday on Homecoming Weekend
7 days ago
CHICAGO – UIC continues its season-opening homestand Friday as the Flames entertain one of their former Horizon League opponents, Robert Morris in a 7 p.m. (CT) matchup at Credit Union 1 Arena. Friday's game is one of the signature events of Homecoming Weekend at UIC, with the annual UIC Homecoming Tailgate scheduled to take place from 3:30-7 p.m. (CT) in Lot 1B across Harrison Street from Credit Union 1 Arena. The tailgate is free to all students, alumni and fans and there will be food, beverages, games and fireworks — and in a special ceremony during the tailgate, the 2026 MVC champion UIC baseball team will receive their championship rings.