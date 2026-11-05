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Hegseth expands National Guard operations in DC, authorizes police patrol cars, Humvees and boats
By Latest & Breaking News,8 days ago
War Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to use dozens of marked police cars, military vehicles and boats as local officials demand an end to the deployment. Two Pentagon officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that Hegseth signed an Oct. 29 memo authorizing up to...