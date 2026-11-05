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Age Groupers Robert Legg, Iris Liu Among Shine Big In San Ramon at C/B/BB+ Meet
By Terin Frodyma,6 days ago
SCY (25 yards) Several age-group talents took part in the C/B/BB+ meet in San Ramon; among the top performers were 10-year-old Robert Legg and 9-year-old Iris Liu. Legg delivered a slew of lifetime bests in his young career, earning seven wins in his eight events. Legg notched four best times on the meet, including the 100 free (55.97), 50 breast (35.83), 100 fly (1:01.86), and the 100 IM (1:05.15).
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