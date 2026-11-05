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Injury update: Mike Babcock explains why Matt Tomkins starts for the Oilers
By David St-Jean,5 days ago
- Menzies wrote that Levi looks ready and Hyman looks ready. Babcock's line on that was "Usually, when they look like they're ready, that could be any time soon." That's a coach giving nothing away, but the timing matters. Zach Hyman is listed on IR with a neck injury, expected out until at least Nov 7, and Levi is listed on IR with an undisclosed injury, expected out until at least Nov 9. Those dates are estimates.
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