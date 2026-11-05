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Holy Damn, Someone Built A Carbon-Fiber Ford Shelby with a 1,000Hp V8
By Sarang Sheth,8 days ago
Back in 1967, Carroll Shelby took a perfectly good Mustang and bolted on a fiberglass nose, hood, and ducktail, because apparently steel was slowing him down. Almost sixty years later, Classic Recreations has finished that thought by building a 1967 Shelby GT500 with a body made entirely from carbon fiber. Every exterior panel is woven, cured, and left exposed, so you can stare at the weave like it’s a lava lamp. The reveal car also packs a supercharged Coyote V8 making 1,000 horsepower, nearly triple what the original was rated at. It’s officially licensed by Shelby too, so nobody gets to call it a kit car.