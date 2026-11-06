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Ravens' Kedon Slovis: Emergency QB3 versus Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Slovis (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against Jacksonville but will serve as the team's emergency quarterback. Austin Reed moved up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart ahead of the Week 9 meeting with the Jaguars. While Slovis is inactive, he will be available if Reed and starter Joe Fagnano exit the game due to injury, illness or ejection.