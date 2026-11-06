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17 years later: The timeline from the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooting to Nidal Hasan’s impending execution
By Adam Schindler,7 days ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Exactly 17 years after gunfire erupted inside a crowded medical processing center on Fort Hood, the long road from that tragic afternoon through the military justice system is nearing its final chapter. On Nov. 5, 2009, then-Army Major Nidal Hasan opened fire on unarmed soldiers...