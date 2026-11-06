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Forest Service reduces Los Padres vegetation-clearing project by more than 85%
By Lisa André landre@syvnews.com,8 days ago
The U.S. Forest Service has approved a heavily revised wildfire-risk reduction project in Los Padres National Forest, slashing the proposed vegetation-clearing area by more than 85% following intense public pushback and environmental concerns. Under pressure from a coalition of 91 community, environmental, tribal, scientific, and outdoor organizations, federal regulators shrunk...