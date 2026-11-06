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IVFD warns on accidental emergency SOS features with iPhones
By Kaleb Clark,8 days ago
OREGON - The Illinois Valley Fire District is asking residents to be aware of how their iPhones and Apple Watches can accidentally trigger emergency responses. According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, Apple devices equipped with Crash Detection and Emergency SOS features can automatically contact 911 when a serious vehicle crash is detected or an emergency feature is activated. The fire district has responded to incidents involving these alerts, and some have turned out to be accidental activations.