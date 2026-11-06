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Students get a taste of real-world financial responsibility at Credit for Life Fair
By PAIGE IMPINK News Correspondent,7 days ago
TEWKSBURY — Last week, Tewksbury Memorial High School juniors got a glimpse of the financial responsibilities that come with adulthood during the annual Credit for Life Financial Fair, where students learned firsthand that earning a paycheck is only the beginning of managing money. Juniors Logan Augustyniak and Nathan Wiggin...