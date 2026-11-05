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Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Killed Off One of Its Best Characters Too Early
By Michael John Petty,8 days ago
Writer and director Taylor Sheridan has, simply put, taken over our TV screens. The Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown is gearing up for its fifth and final season, Lioness is still going strong, and Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, is currently airing its fourth installment with a spin-off on the way. None of these shows, however, would likely be in existence if it weren't for the massive success of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. While the Western series, led by Kevin Costner, came to a close with Season 5, the Dutton dynasty is still being represented on television through CBS's Marshals and Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch.