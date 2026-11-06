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FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Warm Day Friday Before Rain and Colder Temperatures Return This Weekend
By Rob Koenig,7 days ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve enjoyed another unusually warm day across the region today, with temperatures climbing well above average for this time of year. Despite plenty of cloud coverage, southerly winds have continued to introduce warmer air into the region, keeping temperatures in the 60s for many locations. We’re looking at one more day of above average temperatures tomorrow before some noticeable changes arrive heading into the upcoming weekend. Another area of low pressure is expected to bring widespread rainfall to the region Saturday and Sunday, along with much cooler temperatures. While this isn’t necessarily the best news for anyone with outdoor plans this weekend, the additional rainfall could provide some much needed relief from our ongoing drought conditions.