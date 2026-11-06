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Revolutionary War patriots honored at Pioneer Cemetery
By Amy Lewis,8 days ago
The Butler County Historical and Genealogical Society (BCHGS) honored 17 Revolutionary War patriots who once called Butler County home during a special ceremony held Oct. 25 at Pioneer Cemetery. The observance, held as part of the society’s October meeting, paid tribute to the men whose service helped secure American independence and the generations of veterans who followed in their footsteps.