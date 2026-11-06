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A small disturbance brings cooler air into the area | 11/05 PM
By Michael Amankwaa,7 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Temperatures are dropping thanks to a small disturbance to the north bringing in a reinforcing cold front. We’ll be falling into the 50s this evening with partly cloudy skies. Lows overnight will fall into the low, mid and upper 40s from north to south respectively. Highs will be the the mid 60s for your Friday and Saturday. There will be a small disturbance that moves from The Rockies into Mexico and South Texas by this weekend. It will send cloud cover our way and a few isolated showers. Temperatures will remain near average. That disturbance moves northeast by next week Monday and gives us a slightly better rain chance. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average with dry conditions for much of next week.
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