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Pierce County Airport Runway Reopens After Reconstruction
By Katerina Wearn,8 days ago
Following a monthslong reconstruction project, the runway at Pierce County Airport-Thun Field officially reopened Nov. 3. The project widened the runway from 60 to 75 feet while maintaining its 3,650-foot length, extending its expected lifespan by another 20 to 30 years. Additional improvements include new LED lighting, upgraded drainage, replacement approach lighting, repaved taxiway connectors, and electrical upgrades to four county-owned hangars.