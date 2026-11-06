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Weakley County Sheriff’s Office terminates correctional officer after misconduct allegations
By Ashlyn Swinea,8 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - A Weakley County correctional officer is out of a job after an internal investigation. Sara Brown was a correctional officer right here in Weakley County, but has since been terminated as of Wednesday, after an internal investigation by the sheriff’s department. The department’s report said...
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