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Broncos pass rush has returned with a fury through eight games
By Tim Lynch,8 days ago
DENVER , CO - NOVEMBER 1: Malcolm Roach (97) of the Denver Broncos sacks Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs on the final play of the game as Nik Bonitto (15) adds a hit during the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 28-24 win at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) | Denver Post via Getty Images.