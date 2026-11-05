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Prime Video Officially Decides the Fate of Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' After Season 2
By Ryan O'Rourke,8 days ago
Although it took a bit longer than fans hoped, James Reece is finally back on Prime Video and thriving. Chris Pratt's action thriller series The Terminal List debuted its second season on October 21, finally tackling the second novel in Jack Carr's gritty universe, True Believer, a full four years after the show premiered. The series' return picked up with Reece as he washed ashore overseas and found himself roped into a dangerous new mission involving a global conspiracy stretching through the Indian Ocean, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, and ultimately tying back to his own country. Critics and audiences have both praised the cinematic action and high stakes with 73% and 90% scores, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes, and now, the streamer has already decided the show's future.