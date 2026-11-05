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Halloween hits the stage at TCNJ’s annual ‘Acapalooza’
By Editorial,6 days ago
Characters from Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and various other franchises took the Kendall Hall stage on Oct. 30. “Acapalooza,” the annual fall show of a cappella groups, was hosted this year by i-Tunes, a multicultural a cappella group founded in 2007 at the College. Along with i-Tunes, the Trentones, a competitive a cappella group, and the Trebles of Treblemakers performed songs spanning several decades.