undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Right to Food Dialogue Focuses on Ending Hunger in Massachusetts
5 days ago
Exploring food insecurity in Massachusetts and efforts to end it was the topic of “Food as a Human Right: A dialogue to help end hunger in Massachusetts.” Hosted by the School of Public Health and Health Sciences on Oct. 28, the event brought together a cross section of different constituencies—ranging from community groups and state officials to legislators and those who have experienced hunger firsthand.