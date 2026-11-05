undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FIRST LOOK AT SWAMP THING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN REVEALED AS SOARING DEMAND PROMPTS NEW FEBRUARY RELEASE DATE
By Newsdesk,7 days ago
DC and BOOM! teamed up for one of the most anticipated crossovers this year, SWAMP THING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #1. In a world where the fears of children manifest into living, breathing monsters, this crossover brings one of horror’s most iconic characters straight into the Slaughterverse. We are extending the production timeline to accommodate the extraordinary demand while preserving the intended premium quality of the highly anticipated deluxe one-shot. With creative work already complete, the crossover will now arrive in comic shops on February 24, 2027. In anticipation of its release, BOOM! is thrilled to reveal a first look at the issue.