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Family Runs Deep: Prime Video Releases Teaser and First Look Images for New Series Criminal, Starring Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, and Emilia Clarke
By Newsdesk,7 days ago
Criminal: Part One “Coward” premieres January 13 and Part Two “Lawless” premieres January 27, 2027, on Prime Video. Today, Prime Video released the teaser and first look images for Criminal, the new series featuring an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ bestselling graphic novel series of the same name. All four episodes of Criminal Part One “Coward” will debut on January 13, 2027, followed by all four episodes of Criminal Part Two “Lawless” on January 27, 2027. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.