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Texas law makes it easier to remove students from class. Experts question the impact
By Matthew Sgroi,8 days ago
A Texas law that took effect last year gives teachers more authority to remove disruptive students from their classrooms. That may help teachers control their classrooms. But some lawyers and professors are concerned about whether enough attention is being paid to helping resolve the underlying causes of those students’ behavior.
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