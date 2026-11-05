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Carney uses higher oil revenue to spend on tax incentives, infrastructure in second Canadian budget
By Promit Mukherjee, David LjunggrenMaria Cheng,6 days ago
OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to use windfall oil revenue to boost Canada's productivity and build infrastructure over the next five years while keeping his previous fiscal goals intact, his second budget showed on Thursday, as he seeks to reduce economic dependence on the United States.