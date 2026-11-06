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Operation Community Shield nets 5 arrests, 10 guns, marijuana and ecstasy in Bibb County
By Addison White,7 days ago
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) arrested five individuals and seized ten firearms alongside significant quantities of marijuana and ecstasy following the execution of five search warrants during "Operation Community Shield" on Wednesday. According to BSO, initially, a search warrant was executed in the...
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