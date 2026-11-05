undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CJGJ Release Explained by Bills' Joe Brady, How Spitting Incident Impacted Decision
By Zach Bachar,7 days ago
"There was a lot to evaluate," Brady told reporters Thursday, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "You know, we got together and figured out, 'Hey, this is what we felt like this was the best thing to do for the Buffalo Bills.' I have so much love for [C.J.]. Like, I really do. I loved getting to coach him. I loved being around him. I loved — I did love the edge, and his personality allowing him to be him, right?, and as a person. So that didn't make the decision easy at all.