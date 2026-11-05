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Beyond the Democratic Triumph: Majorities Born of Economic Grievance Come With an Expiry Date, Not a Blank Check
By Satish Jha,7 days ago
By Wednesday morning the midterms had already been reduced to a sentence: a Democratic wave across both chambers, driven by stubborn inflation, pain at the pump and fatigue with open-ended foreign entanglements. The sentence is not wrong, but it is incomplete. Turnover is the result, not the explanation. Two pressures...