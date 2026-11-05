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Juan Luis López Maltés, Chile’s Oldest Man, Dies at 109
By Stefan Maglov,4 days ago
Juan Luis López Maltés, the oldest living man in Chile, passed away in Viña del Mar, Valparaíso Region, on 22 October, at the age of 109 years, 292 days. Juan Luis López Maltés was born in Iquique, Tarapacá Region, Chile, on 3 January 1917. He was the youngest child of three children born to José Tomás López Olmos, a veteran of the War of the Pacific, and Teresa Maltés Valdés.