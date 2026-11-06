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Operation Iron Scale: Nearly 40 pounds of cocaine seized, 12 arrested in massive multi-agency drug sweep
By Tom Powell,8 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Nearly 40 pounds of cocaine, 26 firearms, and more than $240,000 in cash have been seized following a massive, multi-agency narcotics sweep that spanned northeast Indiana on Election Day. State and local authorities confirmed Thursday that the coordinated raids were part of “Operation Iron Scale,”...
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