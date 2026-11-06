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Athlete of the Month: Junia Whang
By Luke Chadwick,8 days ago
Dedication and passion are often considered two qualities necessary for high performing athletes. For WCHS senior and Girls Varsity Field Hockey team captain Junia Whang, these qualities are quickly evident in both her play and leadership. Whang, a four-year varsity starter, has led the team as a captain for three of those years, racking up countless team selections, nominations and individual awards. For many athletes like Whang, major accolades are often byproducts of relentless hard work.