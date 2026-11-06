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3 executions are carried out on the same day in the US, including Florida tying a record
By KIM CHANDLERDAVID FISCHER - Associated Press,8 days ago
Florida, Alabama and Indiana all carried out executions Thursday, putting to death three people on a day when California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would commute hundreds of death sentences before leaving office. The unusual trio of executions on a single day in the U.S., and Newsom's plans that experts...