undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Anchorage police detail 9-second timeline in deadly officer-involved shooting
By Trill Gates, La'shawn Donelson, Your Alaska Link,8 days ago
Nine seconds separated two gunshots during a deadly confrontation between Anchorage police and a burglary suspect, according to a timeline presented by Police Chief Sean Case. The October 29 shooting began with a burglary at an apartment complex on Lore Road. Police say 33-year-old Rodrigo Gonzalez broke into a business office and stole numerous apartment keys and a cellphone.