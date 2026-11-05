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ASU’s Museum is Overrun With “Fluxums”
By Jostacia Thomas,6 days ago
Meyer Museum held a “Night at the Museum" event on Tuesday for the public to come in and observe and participate in new attractions, animal encounters and arts and crafts for the whole family. Bekah Coleman, the museum director, puts on the Night at the Museum event once a month, three times a semester, for working class families to come to the museum and enjoy the time they have. They keep the museum open later than usual, with the events going from 5-8 p.m. “If you are a parent that has children, weekends are crazy. So how do we get you to come up to the museum?” Coleman said.