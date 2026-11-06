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Cooking with KUTV: Harissa chicken bowls with sofrito brown rice & chimichurri
By Colton Soelberg, Tossd,8 days ago
These harissa chicken bowls combine seasoned grilled chicken with flavorful sofrito brown rice, fresh vegetables, avocado and feta cheese. A homemade chimichurri sauce adds a bright, tangy finish, while pickled red onions and charred corn relish bring additional flavor and texture. Makes 6 bowls. Harissa chicken. Ingredients. Dry brine (makes...