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Press Coffee opens Camelback location
By Staff,7 days ago
Phoenix-based specialty coffee roaster Press Coffee will celebrate the grand opening of its new Camelback Corridor location Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8, with complimentary treats, giveaways and fall-themed activations throughout the weekend. The 2,029-square-foot café at 3133 E. Camelback Road is the company’s 23rd location and will offer 38 indoor seats and 48 outdoor seats, making it one of company’s largest location expansions this year.