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Lincoln Announces New Cold Weather Response Plan
By Tom Stanton,6 days ago
Lincoln and Lancaster County officials are rolling out a new Cold Response Plan designed to better coordinate community resources and protect residents during dangerously cold weather this winter. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Kerry Kernen announced the plan Thursday. It establishes coordinated responses based on...