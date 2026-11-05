undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Did California Need Prop. 50? Democrats’ Blue Wave Overcame Texas GOP Redistricting Anyway
By HSJC Newsroom,5 days ago
California Democrats staked their political capital on a risky redistricting gambit last year, convinced it would take extraordinary measures to blunt President Donald Trump’s push for red states to redraw their maps and protect the GOP’s grip on the U.S. House. As it turns out, the state may not have needed to go that far.