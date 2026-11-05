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TV & Films: Cynthia Erivo Cast as Afeni Shakur in Snoop Dogg Biopic
By Hiphopraisedmetheblog,6 days ago
In an exciting development for fans of hip-hop and film, Cynthia Erivo has been cast as Afeni Shakur, the mother of the late Tupac Shakur, in the upcoming biopic titled “Snoop.” Directed by Craig Brewer, this film promises to delve deep into the life and legacy of Snoop Dogg, showcasing not only his rise to fame but also the intricate relationships that shaped his journey.